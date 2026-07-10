'Alien: Earth' season 2 filming London adds Ullman, Spruell, Flynn
Alien: Earth is back for Season two, with filming now underway in London.
This season brings some exciting cast additions: comedy legend Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell, and Game of Thrones favorite Jerome Flynn are joining returning lead Sydney Chandler and Peter Dinklage.
Veteran additions boost 'Alien: Earth' cast
Tracey Ullman has won Emmy Awards for her work on The Tracey Ullman Show and was nominated for Mrs. America, bringing serious acting chops to the mix.
Sam Spruell reunites with creator Noah Hawley after working together on Fargo and recently starred in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
Jerome Flynn, best known as Bronn from Game of Thrones, was last spotted in the Yellowstone prequel 1923.
With this lineup (and familiar faces like Alex Lawther and Timothy Olyphant), Season two is shaping up to be one to watch.