'Alien: Earth' season 2 filming London adds Ullman, Spruell, Flynn

Veteran additions boost 'Alien: Earth' cast

Tracey Ullman has won Emmy Awards for her work on The Tracey Ullman Show and was nominated for Mrs. America, bringing serious acting chops to the mix.

Sam Spruell reunites with creator Noah Hawley after working together on Fargo and recently starred in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Jerome Flynn, best known as Bronn from Game of Thrones, was last spotted in the Yellowstone prequel 1923.

With this lineup (and familiar faces like Alex Lawther and Timothy Olyphant), Season two is shaping up to be one to watch.