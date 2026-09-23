Ali's daughter Ida gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Agrawal

Ida has been making her mark as a filmmaker, directing the short film Lift at 17 and writing Uljhe Hue for Amazon miniTV.

She pursued her filmmaking education at Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California, started a youth mental health platform called Refresh, and co-hosts the podcast Why Are The Curtains Blue.

Meanwhile, Krish works as a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund, so he's outside the film world, but they've been together for years and have often posted glimpses of their travels together on social media.