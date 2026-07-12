Ali's daughter posts Norway engagement with Agarwal on Instagram
Entertainment
Ida Ali, daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal.
The proposal happened on July 1 at a scenic beach in Norway, and Ida shared the moment on Instagram, showing off her diamond ring and their happy reactions.
She captioned it with the date and location: "01/07/26 11pm Ytresand (sic)."
Ali directed and founded 'Refresh'
At 25, Ida has already directed short films, written for Amazon miniTV's Uljhe Hue, started a youth mental health platform called Refresh, given a TEDx talk, and co-hosts the podcast Why Are The Curtains Blue.
She and Krish have been sharing their story online for years; their engagement comes as her dad's latest film has performed brilliantly at the box office, making it an extra special time for the family.