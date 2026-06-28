Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' after June 12 release gains momentum
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, started slow after its June 12 release but has picked up serious momentum thanks to strong word-of-mouth.
Even with big competition from Cocktail 2 and Welcome To The Jungle, this pre-Partition love story is surprising everyone and could soon be called a clean hit.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' box office ₹42.85cr
The movie made ₹12.25 crore in its first week, then the cumulative total jumped to ₹22.55 crore after its second week as more people started talking about it.
By its third Saturday, total earnings hit ₹42.85 crore, well on its way toward covering the ₹70 crore budget if this pace keeps up.