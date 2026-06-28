Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' after June 12 release gains momentum

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' box office ₹42.85cr

The movie made ₹12.25 crore in its first week, then the cumulative total jumped to ₹22.55 crore after its second week as more people started talking about it.

By its third Saturday, total earnings hit ₹42.85 crore, well on its way toward covering the ₹70 crore budget if this pace keeps up.