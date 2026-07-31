Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' completes 50 days, nears 100cr worldwide
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga just completed 50 days in theaters.
Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, the film started slow but picked up thanks to great reviews and word-of-mouth, earning nearly ₹100 crore worldwide since its June 12 release.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Netflix release August7
Ali called the 50-day run a "rare feat" on Instagram, thanking fans who connected with the story and his team for their support.
Set across two generations during Partition, the film also features Vedang Raina and Sharvari.
If you missed it in theaters, it drops on Netflix August 7, and Ali's already planning another romantic drama with Sharvari and Raina later this year.