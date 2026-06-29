Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' hits 70cr worldwide in 17 days
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, has crossed the ₹70 crore mark worldwide in just 17 days since its June 12 release.
The film started slow but picked up thanks to strong word-of-mouth and a steady fan buzz.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' India pulls 46.3cr
The movie pulled in ₹46.3 crore in India (₹55.23 crore gross), with Day 17 alone seeing a solid ₹4.5 crore from nearly 2,000 shows, a nice bump from the previous day.
Overseas earnings are at ₹15.65 crore after adding another ₹75 lakh on Day 17, bringing the total to nearly ₹71 crore globally!
Even with new releases like Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 grabbing attention, Main Vaapas Aaunga is holding its own at the box office.