Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' hits 70cr worldwide in 17 days

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' India pulls 46.3cr

The movie pulled in ₹46.3 crore in India (₹55.23 crore gross), with Day 17 alone seeing a solid ₹4.5 crore from nearly 2,000 shows, a nice bump from the previous day.

Overseas earnings are at ₹15.65 crore after adding another ₹75 lakh on Day 17, bringing the total to nearly ₹71 crore globally!

Even with new releases like Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 grabbing attention, Main Vaapas Aaunga is holding its own at the box office.