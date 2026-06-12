Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' opens to 1.15cr and 11% occupancy

Ranaut and Bajpayee releases intensify competition

With Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor - The Silent Saviour also releasing on the same day, Main Vaapas Aaunga is facing stiff competition.

While critics liked Dosanjh and Shah's performances and AR Rahman's music adds some charm, the audience seem less interested in its old-school drama style.