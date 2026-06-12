Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' opens to 1.15cr and 11% occupancy
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, opened this Friday but didn't draw much of a crowd, earning just ₹1.15 crore on day one and seeing only 11% occupancy, even after lots of promotion.
The Partition-era romance stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Ranaut and Bajpayee releases intensify competition
With Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor - The Silent Saviour also releasing on the same day, Main Vaapas Aaunga is facing stiff competition.
While critics liked Dosanjh and Shah's performances and AR Rahman's music adds some charm, the audience seem less interested in its old-school drama style.