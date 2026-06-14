Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' praised by Mirza for Partition heartbreak
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is getting a lot of love for its emotional take on the 1947 Partition and the heartbreak that came with it.
Dia Mirza called it "the most poignant, compelling, powerful love story we have seen in a while," and gave shout-outs to Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina for their performances. She thanked the team for pouring their hearts into the project.
Even Tahira Kashyap urged everyone to catch it in theaters.
Sharvari posts BTS love letter
Sharvari posted some behind-the-scenes pictures as a "small love letter" to her team, highlighting how everyone worked together to bring this story to life.
She also thanked both the crew and fans for their support.