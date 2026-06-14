Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' praised by Mirza for Partition heartbreak Entertainment Jun 14, 2026

Imtiaz Ali's new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is getting a lot of love for its emotional take on the 1947 Partition and the heartbreak that came with it.

Dia Mirza called it "the most poignant, compelling, powerful love story we have seen in a while," and gave shout-outs to Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina for their performances. She thanked the team for pouring their hearts into the project.

Even Tahira Kashyap urged everyone to catch it in theaters.