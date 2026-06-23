Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' scores 130% jump on 2nd Friday
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, just pulled off a 130% jump in box office numbers on its second Friday.
After a slow start, the movie gained momentum thanks to glowing reviews and social media buzz.
The story follows a 95-year-old man revisiting his pre-partition memories with his grandson.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' stars share praise
Sharvari shared heartfelt behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, saying, "My heart is very, very full."
Alia Bhatt chimed in too, calling it "the magic of the movies."
The film is still running strong in theaters as audience love keeps it going.