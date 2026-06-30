Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' wins Bhatt praise, builds momentum

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' box-office up 130%+

Set during the 1947 Partition, the movie follows a 95-year-old man and his grandson as they try to piece together their family's past.

With Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in lead roles, the film explores love, loss, and migration.

After opening with just ₹1.15 crore, it jumped by over 130% on its second Friday, a rare turnaround that has people talking.