Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' wins Bhatt praise, builds momentum
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, started slow at the box office after its June 12 release but is now gaining serious momentum thanks to glowing word-of-mouth and a boost from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.
Bhatt described it as a quiet film that reflects authenticity and stands out from typical mainstream movies.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' box-office up 130%+
Set during the 1947 Partition, the movie follows a 95-year-old man and his grandson as they try to piece together their family's past.
With Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in lead roles, the film explores love, loss, and migration.
After opening with just ₹1.15 crore, it jumped by over 130% on its second Friday, a rare turnaround that has people talking.