Ali's 'O Saathi Re' lands on Netflix December 4

O Saathi Re digs into identity and power shifts as relationships change, exploring how affection can survive even when things fall apart.

The writing team, Ali, Amogh Kanaskar, and Nidhi Sethia, brings out personal identity, individual desires, power dynamics, and the process of letting go.

With Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal also in the cast, it's another deep dive into complex romance.