Alison McCullough's triple negative breast cancer diagnosis delayed by Alaska

After delays at home, Alison found care in Phoenix, Arizona, where she started chemotherapy right away.

By March 2026, she had finished chemotherapy; she had a double mastectomy in late April, and her doctor declared her cancer-free in May.

Back in Alaska for her son's birthday this June, Alison now hopes to return to modeling and use her story to 'provide a path to share my story with the next person that needs hope.'