How did Emma Chamberlain nail her Met Gala 'glassy' skin 

YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain attended the 2026 Met Gala in a custom Mugler gown, serving as Vogue's special correspondent for the evening. Her "holographic" skin look was achieved with the help of Shark Beauty's FacialPro Glow at-home facial system. Celebrity makeup artist Lilly Keys aimed for a "lifted, fresh and undone" look for Chamberlain, as per USA Today.

Makeup details Keys aimed for a 'holographic' look Keys was deliberate in creating Chamberlain's "holographic" skin. She used the FacialPro Glow to de-puff, exfoliate, and revitalize the skin. The result was a lifted, glassy glow that felt "snatched, but effortless." "Go in with the Shark FacialPro Glow to deeply cleanse and infuse hydration." "This is what gives that clean, glassy skin moment where makeup just melts in," said Keys.

Skincare regimen 'Skin looks tight, lifted, and naturally radiant...' Keys explained Chamberlain's Met Gala skincare routine, saying, "For Emma, it's all about lifted, fresh and undone skin, nothing heavy, just really sculpted and awake." The duo used the FacialPro Glow to immediately hydrate the star's skin after using Shark DePuffi (an upcoming Shark product) that helped tighten and sculpt. "Skin looks tight, lifted, and naturally radiant, like she slept all day and drank a gallon of water," said Keys.

Advertisement