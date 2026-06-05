'Toy Story 5' arrives soon: Cast, plot, release date

Music collaboration

Taylor Swift is writing an original song for the film

In a delightful surprise for fans, pop star Taylor Swift will contribute an original song to Toy Story 5. The singer announced the new track, I Knew It, I Knew You, online. "I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie," she wrote. The country track, focusing on Jessie, came out earlier on Friday.