'Toy Story 5' arrives soon: Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
The much-awaited fifth installment of the beloved animated franchise Toy Story is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. The film will see Tim Allen and Tom Hanks reprising their roles as Buzz Lightyear and Woody, respectively. Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 will explore the impact of technology on kids. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.
Music collaboration
Taylor Swift is writing an original song for the film
In a delightful surprise for fans, pop star Taylor Swift will contribute an original song to Toy Story 5. The singer announced the new track, I Knew It, I Knew You, online. "I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie," she wrote. The country track, focusing on Jessie, came out earlier on Friday.
Plot details
What will be the focus of 'Toy Story 5'?
Stanton revealed at Disney's D23 expo in August 2024 that Toy Story 5 will address contemporary issues, particularly the role of technology in childhood play. Allen also hinted at a greater focus on Jessie's character (voiced by Joan Cusack). "I can tell you that it's a lot about Jessie," he said in an April 2025 interview with WIVB.
Cast information
Buzz, Woody, Jessie and more: Who are returning for 'TS5'?
Most of the beloved characters from the Toy Story franchise are returning for the fifth installment. Allen and Hanks will reprise their roles as Buzz and Woody, respectively. Cusack will return as Jessie, while Blake Clark will once again voice Slinky Dog. Tony Hale is back as Forky, Wallace Shawn voices Rex, and John Ratzenberger reprises his role as Hamm.
New additions
Who are the new cast members?
Following the death of Don Rickles in 2017, Mr. Potato Head was recast with Jeff Bergman taking over the role. The same was done for Mrs. Potato Head after Estelle Harris's passing in 2022, with Anna Vocino replacing her. Scarlett Spears will now voice Bonnie, taking over from Madeleine McGraw (Toy Story 4) and Emily Hahn (Toy Story 3). Greta Lee and Alan Cumming have been cast as Lily Pad and Evil Bullseye, respectively.
Film's central conflict
How will technology impact childhood play?
Stanton revealed that the main conflict in Toy Story 5 will be the toys' struggle to stay relevant in a world dominated by technology. Concept art from D23 showed the toys looking sadly at their owner, engrossed in a tablet, hinting at their emotional and humorous struggles. Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter teased a "toy meets tech" dynamic in this film.