Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' song is finally here

The highly anticipated song by Taylor Swift for Toy Story 5 , titled I Knew It, I Knew You, was released on digital platforms on Friday. The upbeat track marks a reunion between Swift and country music. In a social media post accompanying the single's release, Swift shared a nostalgic home video of herself as a child in a red cowgirl hat and embroidered boots shirt.

Artist's note 'Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge' Along with the song, Swift also penned an emotional note. She wrote, "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time." "Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now...is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond." "Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this."

Song production Swift, Jack Antonoff reunite for country track The song is co-produced and co-written by Swift and Jack Antonoff. This is Antonoff's first return to the production chair since The Tortured Poets Department. Despite not working together in her original genre (country) before, they have collaborated on the country-leaning song Betty from her 2020 Folklore album.

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