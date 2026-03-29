Netflix's 'XO, Kitty' S03: Cast, plot, premiere date
What's the story
The popular Netflix teen romance series XO, Kitty is set to return for a third season on April 2. A spin-off of the hit To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise, the show follows Kitty Song Covey as she navigates life in South Korea. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming installment.
Storyline
Kitty has a lot on her plate this season
In the upcoming season, Kitty returns to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) for her final year. With graduation approaching, she aims to make the most of her time at KISS by spending quality moments with friends and family. The new season will also see Kitty contemplating her future more seriously. Her complicated relationship with Min Ho will also play a major role in the new episodes.
Twitter Post
Here's the trailer for S03
The official trailer for ‘XO, KITTY’ Season 3 has been released.— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 9, 2026
Premiering April 2 on Netflix.
pic.twitter.com/1JAVkENF8m
Cast
Meet the cast of the popular show
The main cast includes Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, and Hojo Shin as Jiwon. Other notable characters are Peter Thurnwald (Alex), Joshua Lee (Jin), Sasha Bhasin (Praveena), Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee) and Philippe Lee (Mr Moon). The first season was released in May 2023, followed by the second season in January 2025.