'All American' Mazur stops 3 masked intruders at Hollywood Hills
Entertainment
All American star Monet Mazur stopped three masked intruders from breaking into her Hollywood Hills home late on September 26.
Her quick reaction scared them off before anything was stolen, drawing attention to continued concerns over residential burglaries in Los Angeles's upscale neighborhoods.
LAPD helicopter search yields no arrests
LAPD responded, even sending a helicopter to search for suspects, but no arrests yet.
Security footage shows Mazur outside with her dog as police investigate; pepper spray was visible on the doormat outside the residence.
Besides acting, Mazur is active in local community work, a reminder that even well-known faces are dealing with these safety concerns.