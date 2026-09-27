All-Indian Cine Workers Association asks Maharashtra to reconsider BMC tax
The All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is speaking out against BMC's proposed hike in the per-show entertainment tax on Mumbai theaters: ₹400 per show for AC cinemas, ₹200 for single-screen ACs, and ₹90 for non-AC screens.
AICWA President Dr. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister to reconsider, warning this could seriously hurt an industry that is already having a tough time.
AICWA warns taxes threaten cinema jobs
AICWA says higher taxes could mean pricier tickets, which could keep people away from theaters and make producers more cautious about investing in new films.
They also pointed out that the film world is still recovering from the pandemic and facing competition from OTT platforms, so extra taxes might put jobs at risk for everyone from actors to backstage crew.
Their message: keep cinema affordable so theaters, and movie nights, do not disappear.