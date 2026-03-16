All Indian films must have subtitles, audio descriptions: Why?
Entertainment
India just made it official: all movies must have subtitles and audio descriptions starting March 15, 2026.
The goal is to make films more accessible for people with disabilities, but filmmakers are worried the deadline is too tight.
Industry reactions to the new rule
While this move could open up cinema to a much wider audience, many in the industry say they need more time and support.
Filmmakers are asking for deadline extensions, exhibitors are concerned about expensive equipment upgrades, and subtitlers want better pay as their workload increases.
Experts welcome the change but stress that theaters also need to be physically accessible so everyone can actually enjoy these new features.