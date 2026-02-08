Barun Sobti's 'Kohrra' S02: Cast, plot, premiere date
What's the story
The second season of the acclaimed crime thriller series Kohrra is set to premiere on Netflix on February 11, 2026. The show will feature a new plot and an ensemble cast including Mona Singh, Barun Sobti, Rannvijay Singha, Pooja Bhamrrah, Anurag Arora, and Prayrak Mehta. The first season was a massive success and won multiple awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards.
Show synopsis
Plot, crew, and production details of 'Kohrra' S2
The second season will revolve around the murder of a woman whose body is discovered in her brother's barn. Her husband is one of the suspects. The story follows two officers as they try to solve this murder mystery. The series is directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, with Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sharma serving as writers. Film Squad Productions has produced the series in association with Act Three Productions. The first season was released in 2023.
Character insights
Sobti on his character, Garundi
Sobti, who will reprise his role as Amarpal Garundi in the second season, shared his thoughts on the upcoming installment. He said, "Garundi begins this season hoping to start afresh, but in a world like Kohrra, the past never quite lets go." "The mystery this time is denser and more layered... Season 2 pushed me as an actor in new ways... I'm excited for viewers to return to this world and experience how the story unfolds."
Twitter Post
Revisit the trailer here
Kohrre se nikal kar aa raha hai ek naya case. And Inspectors Dhanwant & Garundi will be on duty 🔥— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 29, 2026
Watch Kohrra: Season 2, out 11 February, only on Netflix. #KohrraSeason2OnNetflixpic.twitter.com/OsyHNruVq0