Barun Sobti's 'Kohrra' S02: Cast, plot, premiere date

Show synopsis

Plot, crew, and production details of 'Kohrra' S2

The second season will revolve around the murder of a woman whose body is discovered in her brother's barn. Her husband is one of the suspects. The story follows two officers as they try to solve this murder mystery. The series is directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, with Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sharma serving as writers. Film Squad Productions has produced the series in association with Act Three Productions. The first season was released in 2023.