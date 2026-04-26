Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir': Cast, plot, trailer, and more
What's the story
The first full-length trailer for Spider-Noir, a new series starring Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, has been released by Prime Video. The trailer was unveiled at the CCXPMX26 pop culture festival in Mexico City, attended by over 2,000 fans. The show is a live-action adaptation of the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir and features Cage as Ben Reilly, a private investigator in 1930s New York who becomes the city's only superhero while dealing with personal tragedy.
Series details
Show stays true to the noir aesthetic
The series, boasting a dark aesthetic, promises to be suspenseful and fast-paced. The footage is reminiscent of the popular noir films of the 1940s/50s, with Cage channeling Humphrey Bogart and classic detective fiction protagonists. Sony Pictures Television is bankrolling the show for MGM+ and Prime Video, with MGM+ subscribers getting access on May 25, 2026, followed by Prime Video users on May 27 in both black-and-white and color versions. The series will have eight episodes.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Spider-Noir'
The series also stars Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson. Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer has directed and executive-produced the first two episodes. Co-showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot developed the series with the writing team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, all serving as executive producers. Cage is also an executive producer along with Pavlina Hatoupis.