Nicolas Cage's 'Spider-Noir': Cast, plot, trailer, and more

Series details

Show stays true to the noir aesthetic

The series, boasting a dark aesthetic, promises to be suspenseful and fast-paced. The footage is reminiscent of the popular noir films of the 1940s/50s, with Cage channeling Humphrey Bogart and classic detective fiction protagonists. Sony Pictures Television is bankrolling the show for MGM+ and Prime Video, with MGM+ subscribers getting access on May 25, 2026, followed by Prime Video users on May 27 in both black-and-white and color versions. The series will have eight episodes.