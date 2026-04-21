No bad blood: Zoe Kravitz invited to Taylor Swift's wedding

Despite rumors of a fallout, actor Zoe Kravitz has been invited to pop star Taylor Swift 's upcoming wedding to footballer Travis Kelce. A source close to the pop superstar confirmed this news to PEOPLE, quashing earlier speculation about a rift between the two friends. The rumors had initially surfaced when DeuxMoi reported that Kravitz was "actually mad" for not being included in the nuptials.

Friendship history Kravitz and Swift's friendship Kravitz, 37, and Swift, 36, reportedly grew close during the pandemic as they spent time together in London in 2020. In a 2022 interview with GQ, Kravitz had said that Swift was "my pod," adding that she was "a very important part of being in London." Swift has also spoken highly of Kravitz, saying she has "this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is."

Talent admiration Kravitz has previously praised Swift Kravitz has previously expressed her admiration for Swift's talent. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024, she was amazed by Swift's ability to return to normal life after performing at large venues. "Taylor is scary talented at everything she does so it's not surprising that she's so good." "But what is weirder to me is that after she performs for however many thousands of people...she just comes over after and we drink some wine...and hang out."

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