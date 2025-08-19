All-women team takes charge of AMMA for 1st time ever
For the first time ever, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has chosen an all-women team to lead.
Shweta Menon steps in as president, joined by Cuckoo Parameswaran (general secretary), Lakshmi Priya (one of the vice-presidents), and Ansiba (joint secretary).
This comes after the previous committee resigned, following a report exposing serious sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the Malayalam film industry.
New leaders backed by WCC's long-standing fight for equality
This shake-up is thanks in large part to the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group formed back in 2017 after a high-profile assault case.
Their push for change led to the Hema Committee's investigation, whose findings finally went public in August 2024.
With these new leaders at the helm, AMMA is expected to focus on real gender equality and safer working conditions—hopefully setting an example for other industries too.