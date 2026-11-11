'Britain's Got Talent' judge David Walliams accused of sexual harassment

The investigation also revealed that Walliams would message "young female runners (entry-level support staff members)," who worked on his productions and staff at his publisher, HarperCollins.

One woman, who became friends with him after he contacted her, claimed he would "constantly pester her for sex."

Walliams is "alleged to have groomed fans he met when they were as young as 15 and harassed women in the workplace over a number of years."