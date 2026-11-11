'Britain's Got Talent' judge David Walliams accused of sexual harassment
What's the story
David Walliams, the former judge on Britain's Got Talent (BGT), has been accused of "grooming fans" and "harassing women in the workplace." The allegations were made during a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News. They claim that Walliams was "predatory" and "pushy," often contacting young women through social media or modeling agencies to invite them to his home or dressing room at BGT.
Workplace harassment
He would contact 'young female runners' on his productions
The investigation also revealed that Walliams would message "young female runners (entry-level support staff members)," who worked on his productions and staff at his publisher, HarperCollins.
One woman, who became friends with him after he contacted her, claimed he would "constantly pester her for sex."
Walliams is "alleged to have groomed fans he met when they were as young as 15 and harassed women in the workplace over a number of years."
Denial and legal action
Walliams denies all allegations
Walliams has denied any wrongdoing, including sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.
Earlier this month, an anonymous celebrity was reported to have sought an injunction at the High Court in London.
The injunction would stop Independent Television News (ITN), the production company behind ITV News, and The Guardian from publishing a story alleging "inappropriate sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women."
Previous allegations
Previous allegations of sexual harassment
Walliams, known for the sketch series Little Britain, was first accused of inappropriate behavior in 2022.
The allegations included sexually explicit and derogatory comments about BGT contestants, and led to his exit from the show.
He subsequently sued the show's producer, Fremantle, over data protection, but the two sides eventually settled out of court.
In 2025, HarperCollins ended its publishing contract with Walliams after an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior and harassment toward junior female staff.