Russell Brand accuser claims alleged assault was 'very rough,' 'violent'
What's the story
The fourth complainant in the sexual assault trial against Russell Brand has described the alleged attack as "frenzied" and "violent." The woman, who claims Brand assaulted her at Choice FM radio studios in London in the mid-2000s, said that he grabbed her by her face and started kissing her. The incident is one of seven charges against Brand, including three counts of rape and three charges of sexual assault.
Allegations
'Reason I used the word frenzied was because...'
The woman, now in her 50s, said she had never met Brand before the alleged incident.
She described the kiss as "sloppy" and "very, very rough," adding that his hands were all over her body.
"His whole body was pressed against me - the kisses were hard and sloppy and going down my neck."
"His hands were moving so much - the reason I used the word frenzied was because it was violent. He just wasn't stopping."
Aftermath
'It wasn't the culture where something happened to...'
The woman said she shoved Brand away and swore at him following the alleged assault.
She felt "dirty" after the encounter and "never told anybody," adding: "I felt shocked and stunned, shaken."
When asked why no one who may have witnessed the incident raised concerns, she said, "It was not the present-day environment."
"It wasn't the culture where something happened to you and you tell people."
The allegations span a 10-year period between 1999 and 2009.
Defense questioning
'Who would have believed me?'
When Brand's barrister asked why she did not go to the police, the woman said she feared no one would believe her.
"Who would have believed me? I could lose my job, and I had a mortgage to pay," she said, adding that she "buried it for so long."
She came forward with the allegation after watching a documentary about Brand and his alleged behavior.
Brand has denied all the charges against him and pleaded not guilty.