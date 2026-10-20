Russell Brand accuser claims alleged assault was 'very rough,' 'violent'

The woman, now in her 50s, said she had never met Brand before the alleged incident.

She described the kiss as "sloppy" and "very, very rough," adding that his hands were all over her body.

"His whole body was pressed against me - the kisses were hard and sloppy and going down my neck."

"His hands were moving so much - the reason I used the word frenzied was because it was violent. He just wasn't stopping."