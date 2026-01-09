'Raja Saab' team offered ₹14,000 to delete a negative review?
What's the story
Prabhas's much-awaited film, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, has hit the screens. However, early reviews have been less than favorable. Amid this criticism, a social media user has alleged that the film's team offered him around ₹14,000 ($150 or ₹13,528 to be exact) to delete his negative review. The claim was made on Friday morning by an X (formerly Twitter) user named @BS__unfiltered who shared a screenshot of the purported conversation with The Raja Saab's official account.
Screenshot details
User shared screenshot of alleged conversation with film's team
The user claimed that after posting his review of The Raja Saab, he received a message from the film's official account, requesting him to post a positive review instead. Sharing the screenshot, the user wrote, "What the hell mannnnn!!!! They are offering me money to delete this!!! Nahi hoga delete #TheRajaSaab #Prabhas." Earlier, he had blasted the film: "What a pathetic movie!! Wasted my time on this nonsense. Got a headache." Notably, the authenticity of this screenshot remains unverified.
Film details
'The Raja Saab' features an ensemble cast
Directed and written by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment production. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role, with Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani in supporting roles. It has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film will also be released in Japan three months later.