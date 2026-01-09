'Raja Saab' team offered ₹14,000 to delete a negative review?

Screenshot details

User shared screenshot of alleged conversation with film's team

The user claimed that after posting his review of The Raja Saab, he received a message from the film's official account, requesting him to post a positive review instead. Sharing the screenshot, the user wrote, "What the hell mannnnn!!!! They are offering me money to delete this!!! Nahi hoga delete #TheRajaSaab #Prabhas." Earlier, he had blasted the film: "What a pathetic movie!! Wasted my time on this nonsense. Got a headache." Notably, the authenticity of this screenshot remains unverified.