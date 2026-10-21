Allen cancels Auckland show October 20 due to viral infection
Entertainment
Lily Allen has called off her Auckland show, which was set for October 20, 2026, because she caught a viral infection.
She shared her disappointment on Instagram, apologizing to fans who planned to see her and promising everyone will get their money back.
This concert was part of her tour in support of her 2025 album West End Girl.
'West End Girl' hints harbor split
West End Girl alludes to her split from Stranger Things star David Harbour with its scathing and vulnerable lyrics. The album's been doing well despite the canceled show.
Lately, Lily says she's focused on raising her daughters Ethel and Marnie, living in the moment.