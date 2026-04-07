Allen's 'Comics Unleashed' replaces Colbert on CBS starting May 22

Kelley's 'Funny You Should Ask' airs

Allen isn't stopping there: his game show Funny You Should Ask (hosted by Jon Kelley) will air right after, from 12:37am to 1:37am.

The show features comedians and funny celebrities who answer trivia questions and give "joke" answers.

Grateful for the chance, Allen said he's excited to bring more comedy and entertainment to viewers and looks forward to delivering even more laughter and fun.