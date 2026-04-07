Allen's 'Comics Unleashed' replaces Colbert on CBS starting May 22
Entertainment
Big change on CBS: After The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ends on May 21, 2026, Byron Allen's comedy talk show Comics Unleashed will move into the iconic time slot.
Starting May 22, you'll catch two back-to-back episodes every weeknight from 11:35pm to 12:37am.
Colbert's exit isn't about ratings: it's part of CBS's financial shakeup.
Kelley's 'Funny You Should Ask' airs
Allen isn't stopping there: his game show Funny You Should Ask (hosted by Jon Kelley) will air right after, from 12:37am to 1:37am.
The show features comedians and funny celebrities who answer trivia questions and give "joke" answers.
Grateful for the chance, Allen said he's excited to bring more comedy and entertainment to viewers and looks forward to delivering even more laughter and fun.