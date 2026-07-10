'Alliance' contestant Javed reveals father abused mother and sisters
Entertainment
On a recent episode of Alliance, contestant Dollyy Javed opened up about her difficult childhood, revealing that her father abused her mother and sisters.
She shared how her mom was married young and raised five kids by age 26 while facing constant struggles at home.
Javed details father vanishing and remarriages
Dollyy described how her father would vanish for a month, then return just to pick fights and use harsh words against the family.
She later learned he had remarried twice after leaving them.
Even now, she admits she sometimes wonders, "how can a father do this to his own family?"
Her story struck a chord with viewers and shed light on challenges many families quietly face.