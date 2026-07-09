'Alliance' episode: Khan smiles as ex-wife Sajdeh enters, accepts onus
Entertainment
On the reality show Alliance, Sohail Khan had a touching reaction when his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh entered as a contestant.
When asked how he felt, Sohail smiled and said, "Lovely, I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years," earning cheers from the house.
Khan co-parents sons Nirvaan Yohaan
Sohail openly took responsibility for any past mistakes between them on national TV, saying he takes the onus.
Despite divorcing in 2022 after nearly 24 years together, Sohail and Seema co-parent their sons Nirvaan and Yohaan and remain on friendly terms, showing that mutual respect and family still come first for both.