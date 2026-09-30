'Alliance' returns to Prime Video January 14 2027 Kemmu hosts
Entertainment
Alliance is back on Prime Video for Season two starting January 14, 2027, with Kunal Kemmu hosting again.
The show brings celebrities together to compete in mental and physical challenges, dropping new episodes every day, so there's always something fresh to watch.
Dhar promises tougher decision-making relationship-building tasks
Season two promises tougher decision-making and relationship-building tasks, according to Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, Deepak Dhar.
Mrinalini Jain says they're keeping the show's original vibe but adding surprises to keep things interesting.
The new celebrity lineup hasn't been revealed yet, so stay tuned!