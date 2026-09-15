Emmys: Allison Janney bags Outstanding Supporting Actress (Drama) for 'Diplomat'
What's the story
Allison Janney, the acclaimed Hollywood actor, has bagged the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2026 Emmys for her role in Netflix's The Diplomat. During her acceptance speech, she expressed surprise and gratitude for this recognition. "I have to tell you this was not what I planned for this category at all," she said.
Acknowledgments
Janney thanked the Television Academy members in her speech
Janney took a moment to thank the Television Academy members and Debora Cahn, the writer and showrunner of The Diplomat.
"I thank all the members of the Television Academy, and of course I have to thank Debora Cahn, who is our show writer and showrunner," she said.
She also acknowledged EP Janice Williams and her co-star Keri Russell in her speech.
Show's success
'The Diplomat' received 10 Emmy nominations this year
The Diplomat, created by Cahn, received 10 Emmy nominations this year. These include Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Lead Actor/Actress in a Drama Series.
With this latest win, Janney has now won eight acting Emmys.
This ties her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most acting honors in Emmy history.