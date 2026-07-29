Allu appears virtually in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' stampede hearing
Entertainment
Allu Arjun made a virtual court appearance on Wednesday, linked to the 2024 stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere.
The December 4 incident left one woman dead and her son critically injured after the crowd got out of control.
The hearing has been pushed to August 17.
Police accuse Allu of negligence
Police have accused Arjun, the theater's management, and his security team of negligence that led to the chaos.
He was arrested in December 2024 but quickly got interim bail from the High Court.
The case has put a spotlight on how big film premieres handle crowd safety, especially when stars like Arjun are involved.