Basil Joseph to direct Allu Arjun's next?
What's the story
Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph is reportedly set to direct Allu Arjun's upcoming 25th film, tentatively titled AA25. This will mark the first collaboration between the Telugu superstar and the Malayalam director. The project is expected to go on floors next year under the banner of Geetha Arts. An official confirmation from both parties is still awaited.
Career highlights
Joseph and Arjun's collaboration could appeal strongly to fans
Arjun has a massive fan following in Kerala, thanks to his early films, which resonated with Malayalee audiences. Joseph, on the other hand, shot to fame with Minnal Murali, one of India's most acclaimed superhero films. He started as an assistant director and made his directorial debut with Kunjiramayanam. His subsequent films, Godha and Minnal Murali, further established him as a notable director in Indian cinema. The actor-director reportedly quit his IT job to pursue his passion for cinema.
Upcoming movies
Arjun is busy with these projects currently
Meanwhile, Arjun is currently working on AA22xA6, directed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. The sci-fi film is currently deep in production. He will also collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on AA23. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is expected to be one of the biggest collaborations in Indian cinema.