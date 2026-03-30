Basil Joseph to direct Allu Arjun's next? 

Career highlights

Joseph and Arjun's collaboration could appeal strongly to fans

Arjun has a massive fan following in Kerala, thanks to his early films, which resonated with Malayalee audiences. Joseph, on the other hand, shot to fame with Minnal Murali, one of India's most acclaimed superhero films. He started as an assistant director and made his directorial debut with Kunjiramayanam. His subsequent films, Godha and Minnal Murali, further established him as a notable director in Indian cinema. The actor-director reportedly quit his IT job to pursue his passion for cinema.