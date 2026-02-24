Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj collaboration: Actor hasn't even heard full script
Entertainment
Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film, AA23 (LK07), starring Allu Arjun, is making waves even before shooting starts.
Announced in 2026, the project has fans buzzing—but interestingly, Arjun hasn't heard the full script yet.
Kanagaraj only shared a rough outline so far, which reportedly impressed him.
Team aims for pan-India release in multiple languages
The hype is real: Anirudh Ravichander's "23 Theme" song already went viral with over a million Instagram reels.
The team plans to finish the complete script by March 3, and filming kicks off later this year as a pan-India release.
With both Kanagaraj and Arjun juggling big projects, this collaboration is shaping up to be one of 2026's most talked-about films.