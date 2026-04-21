No, Allu Arjun 'isn't leaving Hyderabad' for Mumbai

Buzz has been rife regarding Telugu superstar Allu Arjun 's move from Hyderabad to Mumbai. The chatter comes at the time Arjun is busy with pan-Indian projects like Atlee 's Raaka, which also stars Deepika Padukone . The film's intense shooting schedule has prompted Arjun to consider this relocation for the next two to three years, reported Mid-Day. However, he "isn't leaving Hyderabad" for good.

Film focus Why Arjun is shifting to Mumbai The decision to shift base is primarily driven by the demanding nature of Raaka's shoot. The film requires "excessive focus and concentration," which frequent travel could disrupt. To avoid exhaustion from constant commuting, Arjun has reportedly decided to stay in Mumbai for the next few years and fully dedicate himself to this project.

Star-studded film 'Raaka' cast and budget Apart from Arjun and Padukone, Raaka is expected to have several prominent actors in key roles. Reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing pivotal characters in the project. The film is reportedly being mounted on a massive budget of over ₹700 crore and is being produced by Sun Pictures.

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Teaser speculation No teaser launch with SRK planned yet Earlier, there were speculations that Shah Rukh Khan would launch Raaka's teaser at a virtual event with Atlee, Arjun, and Padukone. However, new reports have clarified that no such plans are currently in place and no such event has been scheduled. The team is expected to begin its next shooting schedule at a studio in Mumbai soon, with production likely continuing through the year. Apart from this, Arjun has films with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Prashanth Neel coming up.

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