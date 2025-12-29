Allu Arjun's brother Sirish to marry Nayanika Reddy in March

Telugu actor Allu Sirish (38) has announced his wedding to fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026. The date is significant as it marks the wedding anniversary of his elder brother, superstar Allu Arjun , and sister-in-law Sneha Reddy. Sirish shared the news through an adorable Instagram post featuring him with his nieces and nephews.

Date selection Actor on choosing the wedding date Speaking about the date, Sirish said in a statement, "When our wedding dates were being arrived at as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favorable dates, February 25 and March 6." "Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue's availability, and that just happened to be March 6." "It was only then that we even realized this very happy coincidence of sharing our wedding date with Bunny and Sneha's!"

Future aspirations Sirish's hopes for his upcoming marriage Sirish further said, "This date has been so deeply meaningful for all of us, and knowing that I'm marrying Nayanika on that same day feels like a blessing... feels like destiny!" "Watching the life my brother and Sneha have built together, the love, respect, and shared growth has been really inspiring for me." "As Nayanika and I step into this new chapter, my hope is to create a journey that's rich in experiences understanding love and above all, mutual respect."