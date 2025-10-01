Allu Arjun's brother, Sirish, announces engagement to girlfriend 

On Instagram , Sirish shared a picture of himself holding Nayanika's hand in Paris , with the Eiffel Tower in the background. His caption read, "Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- I'll be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October." He added that his late grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, had always wished to see him married. She passed away at 94 in August.

Career highlights

Sirish's recent film and brother's success

Sirish has largely kept his personal life private. However, he had paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother: "She will always be remembered fondly as a lot of her traits and genes have passed down in all of us. We will miss her a lot!" On the professional front, Sirish was last seen in the action-comedy-fantasy film Buddy (2024). His brother Arjun recently delivered a blockbuster with Pushpa 2: The Rule.