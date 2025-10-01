Allu Arjun's brother, Sirish, announces engagement to girlfriend
What's the story
Telugu actor Allu Sirish, the younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Nayanika. The news was shared on social media on Wednesday (October 1), coinciding with the birth anniversary of Sirish's grandfather, legendary actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah. The couple's engagement is scheduled for October 31.
Announcement details
His late grandmother wished to see him married: Sirish
On Instagram, Sirish shared a picture of himself holding Nayanika's hand in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. His caption read, "Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- I'll be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October." He added that his late grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, had always wished to see him married. She passed away at 94 in August.
Career highlights
Sirish's recent film and brother's success
Sirish has largely kept his personal life private. However, he had paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother: "She will always be remembered fondly as a lot of her traits and genes have passed down in all of us. We will miss her a lot!" On the professional front, Sirish was last seen in the action-comedy-fantasy film Buddy (2024). His brother Arjun recently delivered a blockbuster with Pushpa 2: The Rule.