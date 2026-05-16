Allu Arjun's 'Raaka' moves to be copyrighted

Allu Arjun seeks copyright protection for mannerisms in 'Raaka'

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:18 pm May 16, 202601:18 pm

What's the story

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is currently busy with his upcoming sci-fi movie Raaka, directed by Jawan fame Atlee. In a unique move, the makers are reportedly seeking legal protection for Arjun's distinctive mannerisms and dance steps from the movie. The team has approached the Delhi High Court for copyright protection, reported Moneycontrol. If granted, this will prevent anyone from using Arjun's mannerisms and signature moves from Raaka for commercial purposes.