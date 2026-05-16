Allu Arjun seeks copyright protection for mannerisms in 'Raaka'
What's the story
Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is currently busy with his upcoming sci-fi movie Raaka, directed by Jawan fame Atlee. In a unique move, the makers are reportedly seeking legal protection for Arjun's distinctive mannerisms and dance steps from the movie. The team has approached the Delhi High Court for copyright protection, reported Moneycontrol. If granted, this will prevent anyone from using Arjun's mannerisms and signature moves from Raaka for commercial purposes.
Production details
Reshoots are on to enhance the final output
The team is reportedly currently reshooting some scenes to enhance the final output, which may delay the film's completion. However, they are focused on maintaining high visual and technical quality standards. The film has yet to lock its release date, but is expected to premiere next year.
Cast and character
Meanwhile, know everything about 'Raaka'
The first look of Raaka was unveiled on Arjun's birthday, showcasing him in a completely new avatar with kohl-lined eyes and a receding hairline. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is set to play the female lead opposite him. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.