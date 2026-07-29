Allu Arjun's 'Raaka' spans 2 films, dual timelines: Report
What's the story
Allu Arjun's upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee, will be a two-part franchise, reported India Today. What's more, the film is set against the backdrop of two worlds and timelines: a tribal Puranic Veda era and a contemporary setting. With a budget exceeding ₹1,000 crore, it promises to be one of the biggest cinematic experiences in Indian cinema.
Cast details
Female leads' roles revealed
The source also revealed how the female leads will be integrated into the two timelines of Raaka.
Mrunal Thakur will reportedly play a lead role in the modern timeline, while Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna will be part of the historical period.
The film has already created a buzz due to its scale and star-studded cast.
Additional details
SRK's cameo still unshot
The source also confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan's much-talked-about cameo in Raaka is yet to be filmed.
The dual-timeline narrative will likely bridge the gap between the historical and modern worlds, with Arjun playing a pivotal role in the middle.
An official announcement regarding the two-part release strategy is still awaited, and neither the makers nor the cast have commented on these developments.
The film is reportedly eyeing a December 2027 release.