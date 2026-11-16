Allu Arjun addresses 'Raaka' delay, promises update soon
What's the story
Actor Allu Arjun has finally addressed the long wait for an update on his upcoming ambitious film Raaka, directed by Atlee. Speaking at the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara in Hyderabad on Sunday, he assured fans that an update is on its way. "We will give an update about Raaka very soon," he said.
Details
Update will be worth the wait, says Arjun
Arjun acknowledged that the wait for Raaka has been longer than anticipated.
He said, "I know it is getting very late. But when we give an update, it should be the best. There should be no further discussion after that."
The actor asked fans to be patient, assuring them that the team is working hard to deliver an exciting product.
The film is expected to release in 2027.
Film details
Film's title and 1st-look poster unveiled in April
Raaka has been a hot topic ever since its announcement, marking the first collaboration between Arjun and Atlee.
The film's title and first-look poster were unveiled on Arjun's birthday in April, giving fans a glimpse of his new look.
However, not much promotional material has been released since then, leaving fans curious and impatient.
Production details
'Raaka' also stars Deepika Padukone
Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka also stars Deepika Padukone in a lead role.
The film is being made on a grand scale, with the makers employing extensive motion-capture technology.
India Today previously reported that the film is set against the backdrop of two worlds and timelines: a tribal Puranic Veda era and a contemporary setting.
Arjun will reportedly sport multiple looks in the movie.