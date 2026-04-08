'Raaka': What does Allu Arjun's film title mean?

The intense first-look poster of Raaka, featuring Arjun in a new avatar with part-human and part-creature features, suggests a possible exploration of supernatural elements in the film. Instead of normal hands, Arjun has a beast-like hand with sharp claws. Padukone is reportedly playing a warrior princess in the film, adding another layer to its mythological-sci-fi theme.

Cast and production

'Raaka' to star these actors

Apart from Arjun and Padukone, Raaka is rumored to star big names like Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Tiger Shroff, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film was earlier known by the working title AA22 x A6. It is being produced by Sun Pictures and is expected to be a sci-fi action entertainer with grand scale and high-end visuals. The film's release date is yet to be announced, but it is currently in production with an expected 2027 release.