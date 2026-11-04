Allu hyped for 'Ramayana' directed by Tiwari releasing November 5
Entertainment
Telugu star Allu Arjun is hyped about the upcoming Ramayana film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and hitting theaters November 5, 2026.
He shared his admiration for the team's effort to bring India's legendary story to life, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash playing Ravana.
Malhotra and Yash co produce 'Ramayana'
Ramayana is co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with next-level VFX from DNEG. Music legends A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are on board too.
The cast also features Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), and Arun Govil (Dasharatha) in key roles.
It's a two-parter: part one drops soon, while part two is reportedly postponed to Diwali 2028 from its initial Diwali 2027 plan.