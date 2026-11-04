Allu hyped for 'Ramayana' directed by Tiwari releasing November 5

Ramayana is co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with next-level VFX from DNEG. Music legends A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are on board too.

The cast also features Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), and Arun Govil (Dasharatha) in key roles.

It's a two-parter: part one drops soon, while part two is reportedly postponed to Diwali 2028 from its initial Diwali 2027 plan.