Allu pauses 'Raaka' shoot for family holiday in Austria
Entertainment
Allu Arjun is hitting pause on his new film Raaka to spend two weeks with his wife Sneha Reddy and their kids, Ayaan and Arha, in the Austrian Alps.
The family's vacation looks pretty wholesome, with mountain views and plenty of relaxed moments together.
Atlee directs 'Raaka' starring Padukone
Sneha Reddy gave fans a peek at their trip on Instagram: scenic stops like Seegrube, a well-known viewpoint.
Once the holiday wraps up, Arjun will be back filming in early August.
Raaka is directed by Atlee (of Jawan fame) and stars Deepika Padukone alongside Arjun for the first time; details about the project are still mostly under wraps.