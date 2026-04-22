Allu rents Juhu apartment 16L during 'Raaka' shoot with Padukone

Allu's 6,000 sqft beachside apartment

Arjun's new home is a spacious 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom apartment with a plunge pool and four parking spots, right by the beach for those chill sea vibes.

His children will join him during school breaks.

He still owns his lavish Hyderabad bungalow Blessing (worth around ₹100 crore), but this Mumbai base fits his pan-India career plans, with more big projects lined up, including one with Lokesh Kanagaraj.