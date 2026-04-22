Allu rents Juhu apartment 16L during 'Raaka' shoot with Padukone
Entertainment
Telugu star Allu Arjun just rented a luxe apartment in Mumbai's Juhu for ₹16 lakh a month as he is currently shooting Atlee's Raaka with Deepika Padukone.
The move helps him split time between Hyderabad and Mumbai, making travel for projects much easier, especially since filming needs to stay on track while Padukone is expecting.
Allu's 6,000 sqft beachside apartment
Arjun's new home is a spacious 6,000-square-foot, five-bedroom apartment with a plunge pool and four parking spots, right by the beach for those chill sea vibes.
His children will join him during school breaks.
He still owns his lavish Hyderabad bungalow Blessing (worth around ₹100 crore), but this Mumbai base fits his pan-India career plans, with more big projects lined up, including one with Lokesh Kanagaraj.