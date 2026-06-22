Allu to join Hyderabad hearing virtually in 'Pushpa 2' case
Allu Arjun is set to join a Hyderabad court hearing virtually today, June 22, as part of the Pushpa 2 stampede case.
The tragic incident happened back in December 2024 during a special screening at Sandhya Theatre, where a huge crowd gathered to see him.
Sadly, one woman lost her life and her son was seriously hurt.
Police named 23 people 19 summoned
Arjun is listed as Accused No. 11 and requested virtual attendance because he is filming in Mumbai.
The theater management (Accused Nos. 1-10) faces questions about poor crowd control.
In total, police have named 23 people, including theater staff and Arjun's security team, with the court summoning 19 so far.
Authorities are now focusing on what went wrong with event safety and how accountability will be handled moving forward.