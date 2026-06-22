Allu to join Hyderabad hearing virtually in 'Pushpa 2' case

Police named 23 people 19 summoned

Arjun is listed as Accused No. 11 and requested virtual attendance because he is filming in Mumbai.

The theater management (Accused Nos. 1-10) faces questions about poor crowd control.

In total, police have named 23 people, including theater staff and Arjun's security team, with the court summoning 19 so far.

Authorities are now focusing on what went wrong with event safety and how accountability will be handled moving forward.