Allu's 'Happy' 4K re-release nets ₹27-30L opening in Kerala

'Happy' re-release sets new benchmark

Fans flooded social media with excitement, calling the experience "Pure enjoyment in the theater, manolu scenes re create bochu ani atmosphere chedakottesaru, this looks wonderful." and loving the throwback to a 20-year-old classic.

Many night shows sold out, proving Happy still has serious fan power.

Directed by A Karunakaran and starring Allu Arjun and Genelia (with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja), the film set a new benchmark for re-releases in Kerala.