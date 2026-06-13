Allu's 'Happy' 4K re-release nets ₹27-30L opening in Kerala
Allu Arjun's 2006 film Happy just got a 4K re-release and smashed records in Kerala, pulling in ₹27-30 lakh on opening day, more than any other Telugu film in the state this year.
The remastered romantic comedy drew big crowds in Kozhikode, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, showing that old favorites can still pack theaters.
'Happy' re-release sets new benchmark
Fans flooded social media with excitement, calling the experience "Pure enjoyment in the theater, manolu scenes re create bochu ani atmosphere chedakottesaru, this looks wonderful." and loving the throwback to a 20-year-old classic.
Many night shows sold out, proving Happy still has serious fan power.
Directed by A Karunakaran and starring Allu Arjun and Genelia (with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja), the film set a new benchmark for re-releases in Kerala.