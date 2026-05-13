Allu's 'Raaka' team seeks to lock down signature move rights
Entertainment
Allu Arjun's next big fantasy-action film, Raaka, is making headlines because the team plans to lock down rights to its signature move.
After Pushpa's Jhukega Nahi Saala went viral and got copied everywhere, Raaka's makers want to stop brands and others from using their standout moments without permission.
Atlee directs 'Raaka' starring Padukone
Raaka is directed by Atlee and backed by Sun Pictures, with Deepika Padukone as the female lead. It's a massive project packed with high-end CGI and VFX, riding on Arjun's huge popularity.
Production will run until April 2027, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for a release date.
The team is going all out to protect what makes this film special.