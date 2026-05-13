Allu's 'Raaka' team seeks to lock down signature move rights

Atlee directs 'Raaka' starring Padukone

Raaka is directed by Atlee and backed by Sun Pictures, with Deepika Padukone as the female lead. It's a massive project packed with high-end CGI and VFX, riding on Arjun's huge popularity.

Production will run until April 2027, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for a release date.

The team is going all out to protect what makes this film special.