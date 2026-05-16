Allu's team asks Delhi High Court to protect 'Raaka' mannerisms

Allu's 'Raaka' 1st look and reshoots

Raaka's first look dropped on Arjun's birthday, showing him in a totally new vibe with kohl-lined eyes and a receding hairline.

Deepika Padukone leads opposite him, joined by Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

The filmmakers are reshooting some scenes to level up visuals and match international standards, even if it means waiting a bit longer for release.