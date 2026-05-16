Allu's team asks Delhi High Court to protect 'Raaka' mannerisms
Entertainment
Allu Arjun's upcoming sci-fi movie Raaka is making waves, not just for the film, but for its bold legal move.
The team has asked the Delhi High Court to protect Arjun's unique mannerisms, dialogue delivery, and dance moves, hoping to lock down what made his Taggede Le style from Pushpa: The Rise such a viral hit.
Allu's 'Raaka' 1st look and reshoots
Raaka's first look dropped on Arjun's birthday, showing him in a totally new vibe with kohl-lined eyes and a receding hairline.
Deepika Padukone leads opposite him, joined by Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.
The filmmakers are reshooting some scenes to level up visuals and match international standards, even if it means waiting a bit longer for release.