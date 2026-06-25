Alpert reveals on Instagram ending pregnancy after rare genetic diagnosis Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

Justene Alpert, known from 9-1-1 and How I Met Your Mother, opened up on Instagram about ending her pregnancy after she received a diagnosis of a rare genetic disease affecting the pregnancy.

She was in her second trimester when she learned continuing would risk her health.

Alpert described the experience as "the worst pain" and spoke about how little people talk about pregnancy loss.